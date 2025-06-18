Josh Allen and 'wifey' share more wedding photos as Bills' fans cannot get enough
It's the celebrity wedding that folks just can't stop swooning over, especially in Western New York where NFL MVP Josh Allen rules the roost.
The beloved Buffalo Bills' quarterback married silver screen queen Hailee Steinfeld in a May 31 ceremony, and the happy couple has strategically shared sights from the black-tie, no-cellphone affair in the weeks since.
The latest photo drop came via Allen and Steinfeld's personal Instagram pages on Tuesday.
Allen posted a polaroid collage that appears to be from the couple's honeymoon. Based on the fact that the newlyweds are wearing leis in the centerpiece photo, it seems they made the trip from California to Hawaii for some rest and relaxation post nuptials.
"Wifey ❤️" said Allen in the caption.
Meanwhile, Steinfeld's corresponding post features images from the wedding day itself. The main photo shows Allen, in his Tom Ford tuxedo, and Steinfeld, in her Tamara Ralph dress, joyfully displaying their ring fingers donning wedding bands.
"HUSBAND !" said Steinfeld.
The last two Fridays, Steinfeld has shared exclusive wedding content through her fan-focused Beau Society newsletter.
TRENDING: Lovestruck Josh Allen describes fondness for bride Hailee Steinfeld
Multiple current Bills' players were spotted at the ceremony, and all appeared dress code compliant. Head coach Sean McDermott was on the guest list, too, and was honored to be a part of the special day.
RELATED: 'Freak show' Josh Allen has 'become the guy' atop NFL's greatest QB debate
"It was what you'd expect of a wedding, great to see. Two really special families coming together," said McDermott.
Less than two weeks after tying the knot, the 29-year-old Allen returned to action in Orchard Park at the Bills' June minicamp. With Buffalo breaking for summer after three days of practice, Allen has some time to spend with his wife before training camp kicks off.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —