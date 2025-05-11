Josh Allen slated for 'Today Show' appearance amidst Bills' schedule speculation
The NFL is set to unveil its 2025 schedule this upcoming week, and the Buffalo Bills are expected to take center stage.
Not only are the Bills likely in line for a slew of primetime slots, multiple Bills players will apparently participate in the live television schedule reveal.
According to an NFL press release, four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins will appear as a featured guest on Wednesday night during NFL Network's Schedule Release ’25 Presented by Verizon.
Dawkins is the lone NFL player listed amongst the four featured guests for the three-hour program, which will be hosted by Rich Eisen, Maurice Jones-Drew and Michael Robinson. Play-by-play announcers Jim Nantz (CBS), Kevin Burkhardt (FOX) and Al Michaels (Prime) are also slated to appear on Schedule Release '25.
It's presumed that Dawkins, an affable hog molly from New Jersey, will offer real-time reaction to Buffalo's featured matchups during the show. He appeared on stage at NFL Honors this past February, and has shown a knack for entertaining on camera.
Now, here's where Bills' quarterback Josh Allen comes into the equation.
The NFL also announced that each of its six primary broadcast partners will unveil select games in the lead up to the full release on Wednesday evening. NBC will reveal a featured matchup during theToday Show on Monday, May 12, and, apparently Allen will make an appearance.
Of course, Allen's rumored Today Show visit could be to talk about his upcoming nuptials with "Sinners" actress Hailee Steinfeld, but the timing suggests the Bills may be receiving a primetime NBC Sunday Night Football slot and Allen will be available to promote it live on air.
According to One Bills Live host Chris Brown, Allen's Today Show appearance will happen on Monday morning.
“NBC said on their Today Show this morning [Friday] that they are going to have Josh Allen on with them Monday morning. I don't know if he's going to be in studio on the set, or just via Zoom, but this has fueled a ton of speculation as to what that would announce involving the Bills. As we know, NBC has Sunday Night Football. They also have Peacock Games late in the year," said Brown during Friday's show on WGR 550 AM and MSG Network.
Ultimately, Brown projects the Bills will be the Week 1 host for Sunday Night Football.
"It's fueled speculation here in the office this morning, because I was peppering people with questions. Could the Bills have the first 'Sunday Night Football' game of the season?" said Brown.
The One Bills Live host's deductive reasoning led to a prediction of the Bills hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the Sunday Night Football opener.
RELATED: Bills agree to terms with six draft picks as only three remain unsigned
Two other spots to watch out for concerning the Bills and the schedule are Christmas Day and the NFL Dublin Game.
With three games on Christmas Day this year, Buffalo could certainly land one of the time slots.
Then, the Bills are an away opponent of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be giving up a home game to host an NFL International matchup in Dublin. The league will announce its international games on Tuesday, May 13 during Good Morning Football on NFL Network.
NFL Schedule Release (select games)
NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
FOX – Monday, May 12
Prime Video – Monday, May 12
ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
Netflix – Wednesday, May 14
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —