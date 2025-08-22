Sean McDermott has high praise for Buffalo Bills' second-year player
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their final preseason game of the year as they're set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
While wins and losses aren't the focus in the preseason, the Bills could use a win following their dreadful showing against the Chicago Bears last week. That said, their focus is on making noise in the regular season and playoffs.
For that to happen, they're going to need someone to step up in the passing game. The prime candidate for that is second-year wideout Keon Coleman, who received excellent praise from head coach Sean McDermott.
While speaking with reporters, McDermott said Coleman has put in the work and continues to impress the coaching staff.
"He has a lot of pride in who he is and how he does things. At the end of the day, the work has to be put in, and he's put in the work this offseason. I tip my cap to him because to say it is one thing, but to do it is another."
As a rookie, Coleman recorded 29 receptions for 556 yards with four touchdowns. This year, he's expected to take on a WR1 role, which would help open up the entire offense.
