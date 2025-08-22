4 Buffalo Bills who need a strong showing in preseason finale
The preseason is nearly over, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their finale this Saturday night.
Buffalo is 0-2 this preseason, with their latest loss being a 38-0 beatdown at the hands of the Chicago Bears. While the records don't mean anything in the preseason, this loss was frustrating since the Bills watched multiple players struggle.
On that note, these four players need to rise to the challenge in the team's preseason finale, especially with roster cuts around the corner.
Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB
Making the roster won't be easy for Edefuan Ulofoshio, who is battling for the fifth linebacker spot with Shaq Thompson. Thompson has ties to head coach Sean McDermott, which helps his case. Meanwhile, Ulofoshio was on the field late in their loss to the Bears this past weekend.
Special teams will be his key to making the roster, and he has one more game to prove he can be a stud in that department. If not, he could be in danger of missing the cut.
Ryan Van Demark, OT
Ryan Van Demark didn't play well against Chicago, being flagged for multiple false starts. He's trying to make the team for a third year, but a lack of versatility, coupled with his struggles this preseason, could be his undoing. He should get plenty of playing time to redeem himself this weekend, and he has to take advantage.
Cole Bishop, S
Cole Bishop was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft and was supposed to give the Bills a safety capable of deep coverage. Injuries limited him as a rookie, but he progressed as the year went on.
Unfortunately, Bishop again dealt with injuries this offseason, missing time during camp. He was back for their game against the Bears, but Bishop struggled mightily. The Bills need him to step up this weekend, and might be forced to look for outside help if he doesn't improve.
Mike White, QB
Mitchell Trubisky seemingly locked up the QB2 battle this past weekend before stepping on the field. Mike White was given the start, and he was unable to impress. White finished 4-of-11 for 54 yards while struggling with accuracy and decision-making.
White has proven himself capable in the past, so this outing was likely a product of a bad day for the entire offense. Even so, he has to play much better against Tampa Bay if he wants to make it to the roster this year.
