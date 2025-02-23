Ex-Bills head coach back in AFC East
After a decade away, Doug Marrone is back in the AFC East.
The New England Patriots have added a former rival in Marrone, who will take over as their offensive line coach. After a year out of NFL coaching circles, Marrone is back in the trenches after most-recently serving as the New Orleans Saints' offensive line coach in 2022 and 2023.
Marrone's first stint in the AFC East was as the o-line coach for the Jets from 2002 to 2005, but he's best known for his time in the division when he led the Bills as their head coach from 2013 to 2014.
The arrival of Marrone, who reportedly referred to himself as "Saint Doug," was met with regional excitement following his success as the head coach at Syracuse. Despite Marrone's 15-17 overall record, his time in Buffalo concluded with a 9-7 record in 2014, which was the team's first winning season since 2004.
Following the Bills' ownership change in 2014, Marrone opted out of his Bills contract early and unsuccessfully politicked for the Jets' head coaching job. He landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, eventually working his way up to the head coach's spot in 2017.
That 2017 season was a highwater mark in Jacksonville, as he led the Jags to a 10-6 record, knocking off Buffalo in its first playoff appearance in 17 years, and eventually earning a berth in the AFC championship. He stayed in Jacksonville until 2020 before helping Alabama win an SEC championship in 2021.
RELATED: Former Buffalo Bills' draft bust continues new career in Seattle
New England is looking to improve its offensive line play after tying for the sixth-most sacks allowed in 2024 (52) and ranking No. 31 overall in total offense.
But for the Bills sake, they'd probably like to see the Pats' offensive turmoil continuing now that Marrone is in the fold.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —