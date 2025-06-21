Buffalo Bills headline NFL columnist's 10 bold predictions list in franchise first
NFL Media columnist Jeffri Chadiha provided 10 bold predictions for the 2025 season, listing the Buffalo Bills in the top slot.
This is the year that Buffalo finally slays the demons and wins the franchise's first Super Bowl crown according to the prognostication.
Chadiha explains that, "This is bold simply because the Bills have dealt with so much heartache over the last five seasons...The team has too much talent and smart coaching to continually miss out on opportunities to get over the hump, which is why this prediction makes so much sense today."
Buffalo has certainly had their opportunities over the last five seasons, which included two AFC Championship losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, two Divisional Round losses to KC, and one loss to the Bengals in a decisive Divisional Round loss following a chaotic 2022 season.
Chadiha continues, "Quarterback Josh Allen is coming off his first MVP season. The defense added some nice pieces in the 2025 NFL Draft, including speedy cornerback Maxwell Hairston and edge rusher Landon Jackson."
GM Brandon Beane also traded up for DT TJ Sanders in Round 2, and further solidified the defense with the selections of DT Deone Walker and DB Jordan Hancock early on Day 3. The notable free agent additions of Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, and Joey Bosa add talent and experience to the receiving core and defensive line.
This may finally be Buffalo's year thanks to their loaded roster and favorable schedule, "with Buffalo playing 10 games against teams that didn't produce a winning record in 2024. There's basically never been a better time for the Bills to earn the top seed in the AFC and potentially host a conference championship game."
If the Bills can finally put it all together, winning the AFC and have home-field advantage in the playoffs, Chadiha likes their chances, claiming "And if they can do that, they should win the whole dame thing."
