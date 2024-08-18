Texans' announcer makes false claim about Bills' Josh Allen, praises CJ Stroud
There are plenty of NFL talking heads who weirdly cannot accept the idea that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is an elite performer.
It seemingly originates from the fact that Allen was hardly recruited out of high school and subsequently failed to produce gaudy numbers at Wyoming. Often referred to as raw, unreliable and inaccurate leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen has had detractors from Day 1. One draft analyst went as far to describe him as a "parody of an NFL prospect."
The latest example of subconscious Josh Allen Derangement Syndrome occurred early during the Houston Texans' preseason television broadcast on Saturday. With former Bills' WR1 Stefon Diggs now starting for the Texans, broadcaster John Harris subtly suggested that the situation is better in Houston because of quarterback CJ Stroud.
With the Texans facing a 3rd-and-2 on their first possession, second-year quarterback CJ Stroud hit Diggs on a quick slant over the middle. The play resulted in a nine-yard gain down to the New York Giants' 43-yard line, eliciting an asinine claim from Harris.
"Just get inside of your DB, and CJ will hit you. I don’t know if Josh Allen would have, but CJ will put that ball right on the number," said Harris, the third member of the crew.
Thankfully, analyst Warren Sharp refuted the absurdity by providing statistical data.
RELATED: Animated Stefon Diggs shows what Bills 'don't miss' in Texans debut
"passes 1-5 air yards last year Josh Allen was LITERALLY THE BEST QB in the NFL last year," said Sharp in an X post before noting that Allen was first in completion percentage and first in success rate within that category of short throws.
Meanwhile, the "ball right on the number" was the lone target of the day for Diggs, who logged 12 offensive snaps in what was Houston's second preseason contest.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —