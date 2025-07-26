This Bills comeback player was the star of day 3 of camp
The Buffalo Bills added a familiar face late in free agency this year, coming to terms with cornerback Tre'Davious White.
After spending his first seven years in the NFL with the Bills, White split time between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in 2024. He appeared in 11 games and wasn't the player we grew accustomed to seeing in Buffalo.
RELATED: Bills' free-agent CB would rather remain unemployed than play for rival Dolphins
He's also been dealing with a lot of injuries, which have slowed him down. In 2021, White tore his ACL and didn't look the same when he returned in 2022. The following season, he tore his Achilles, which was still hampering him in 2024.
Now, he's finally healthy, and as Locked on Bills Podcast's Joe Marino said, he finally had an offseason "getting ready to play cornerback in the NFL." Marino said he's not sure what to expect from White when the season begins, but knows what White can do in this league when healthy.
He also discussed the praise being heaped on White by defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, who called White a standout during camp, calling him "a man on a mission." White's stellar performance continued on Friday as White worked with the first team. The veteran even said no one should be surprised if he's the starter come Week 1.
“Absolutely not. I feel like my work speaks for itself,” White said. “I work extremely [expletive] hard, and a lot of people can see it. You can see it in my burst, the way I’m transitioning out of my breaks, the power, the way my body looks, how I feel in the morning. I put a lot of [expletive] hard work in. It’s not gonna be a surprise to me or nobody that’s seen my work. I pride myself on putting my best foot forward. I know what type of player, so the injuries kind of slowed it up, but that’s behind me now. I’m moving forward. It’s gonna be a great [expletive] season.”
Considering the struggles Buffalo had in pass defense last season, they would be more than happy to see the old Tre'Davious White lined up with the starters when the season begins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —