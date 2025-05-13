Top NFL broadcaster offers bold claim for Buffalo Bills 2025 season
After going 13-4 and winning the AFC East for the fifth year in a row, the Buffalo Bills are hoping to take their next step in 2025.
They went to work this offseason, filling many of their biggest holes. Buffalo added multiple defenders including Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. They continued the overhaul with Maxwell Hairston, T.J. Sanders, and Landon Jackson in the NFL draft.
Already seen as one of the top threats in the AFC, these moves have increased their chances of knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs.
Whether that’s going to be enough remains to be seen, but NFL broadcaster Joe Buck thinks Buffalo will pull it off. While appearing with Troy Aikman on Good Morning America, Buck boldly claimed the Bills will finally win the Super Bowl this season.
Aikman followed up Buck’s prediction by taking the Dallas Cowboys, his former franchise. The Cowboys are also the team that defeated the Bills in back-to-back Super Bowls in the early 1990s.
Aikman’s claim seems far less likely than Buck’s, which is great news for Buffalo fans.
