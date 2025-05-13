Which Buffalo Bills veteran is in danger of being cut in 2025?
After falling one game shy of the Super Bowl last year, the Buffalo Bills got to work this offseason. They focused on revamping their defense by adding Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in NFL free agency.
They continued to focus on defense, spending their first five selections in the 2025 NFL draft — and six of their nine total picks — on defenders.
That influx of talent will help them as they look to finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. It also means they suddenly have some important position battles to watch.
Buffalo will have some tough decisions to make, especially at defensive end. In addition to Bosa and Hoecht, they also brought in Landon Jackson. The third-round pick from Arkansas has the tools to be a starter in the NFL which doesn’t bode well for A.J. Epenesa.
The 2020 second-round pick has developed into a solid rotational defensive end, recording 12.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The problem is that he’s in a crowded position battle which could end with him as the No. 4 or 5 pass rusher. That’s not an ideal spot for a player with a cap hit just under $7.5 million.
One saving grace for Epenesa is the six-game suspension Hoecht has to serve. That could keep him on the roster, but he’s still not guaranteed a spot.
