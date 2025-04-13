Bills Central

Bills-Commanders trade proposal sends $12 million defender to Washington

The Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders were recently suggested as possible trade partners involving a $12 million edge rusher.

Mike Moraitis

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills added edge rusher Joey Bosa in free agency this offseason in the wake of the team parting ways with Von Miller, and that move has led at least one analyst to believe the team could trade fellow edge rusher, A.J. Epenesa.

In a recent article outlining one possible trade candidate for each team ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano picked Epenesa for the Bills.

Vacchiano's suggestion has led to Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios to dream up possible landing spots for Epenesa if he's traded, and one of the teams he listed was the Washington Commanders.

"The future is bright for the Commanders since it was taken over by quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn," he wrote. "They’re building something special in Washington, and they should maximize Daniel’s rookie contract as much as possible. Epenesa could be an easy fix since the team lost Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team in sacks last season."

As Palacios notes, the Commanders lost their sacks leader from last season in Dante Fowler Jr., who moved on in free agency with the Dallas Cowboys. That has left a huge void along the edge for the Commanders, which is a major concern with Washington having Super Bowl aspirations in 2025.

AJ Epenesa (57) reacts
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) reacts to sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Epenesa would be a solid replacement. He has tallied six or more sacks in each of the past three years, and his six in 2024 would've been the third-most on the Commanders. Washington would probably have to give up an early Day 3 pick for the former second-rounder, but it would be well worth it considering Washington's status as a true contender.

The problem with this scenario is that the Bills are highly unlikely to trade Epenesa. The addition of Bosa was a good one, but the veteran has had issues staying healthy during his career, which makes keeping Epenesa as depth crucial.

Like the Commanders, the Bills are vying for a Super Bowl in 2025, and in an AFC that sports several talented quarterbacks, Buffalo can ill-afford to sacrifice its depth along the edge.

AJ Epenesa (57)
New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell (61) misses stopping Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) who tackled New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during first half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 29, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

