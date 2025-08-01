NFL Analysts urge Bills to trade for disgruntled Cowboys' differencemaker
Despite the fact that every summer there always seems to be smoke surrounding the Dallas Cowboys but rarely fire, multiple NFL analysts are urging the Buffalo Bills to pick up the hotline and call Jerry Jones. Because it appears as though star pass-rusher Micah Parsons is close to becoming "available."
According to The Athletic, Parsons' relationship with the Cowboys has "deteriorated" to the point of the All-Pro asking for a trade and "making a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team." Entering the final year of his rookie contract, and slated to make $24 million this season, Parsons is at Cowboys' training camp but not practicing. Fans in Oxnard, California have serenaded Jones daily with chants of "Pay Micah!" and now there may be more pressure to do so.
Jones is no stranger to training-camp contract drama, however, as he waited until the week before the team's Week 1 opener to sign running back Ezekiel Elliott (2019), quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb (2024). But if Parsons indeed hits the trading block, ESPN believes the Bills should be first in line.
"It's the Buffalo Bills," analyst and former NFL head coach Herm Edwards said Friday morning. "They have the same task as everybody else in the AFC and that's beating the Chiefs. How do you do that? Gotta be able to rush Patrick Mahomes and get him on the ground. They need another dynamic rusher. This would give them a real chance."
The Bills, of course, already went to great lengths to plan an attack of Mahomes by signing five-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa in free agency. No offense to veteran Greg Rosseau, but Parsons - a perennial All-Pro and one of the most fierce competitors in the league — would be a significant upgrade to Bobby Babich's defense.
Said ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano, "Guys like Micah don't become available very often. He could be the missing piece for Buffalo ... get them over their Super Bowl hump."
While general manager Brandon Beane whiffed with his attempt to find a veteran pass-rusher in Von Miller in 2022, the 26-year-old Parsons is just hitting his prime.
Parsons addressed his situation before the Cowboys arrived at camp, saying "I want to be here."
But apparently things have changed. And the Bills' window of opportunity may have cracked open.
