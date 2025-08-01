Bills Central

NFL Analysts urge Bills to trade for disgruntled Cowboys' differencemaker

As the Dallas Cowboys drama with Micah Parsons escalates, NFL analysts are urging the Buffalo Bills to make a deal for the star pass-rusher.

Richie Whitt

Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite the fact that every summer there always seems to be smoke surrounding the Dallas Cowboys but rarely fire, multiple NFL analysts are urging the Buffalo Bills to pick up the hotline and call Jerry Jones. Because it appears as though star pass-rusher Micah Parsons is close to becoming "available."

According to The Athletic, Parsons' relationship with the Cowboys has "deteriorated" to the point of the All-Pro asking for a trade and "making a declaration that he is severing his relationship with the team." Entering the final year of his rookie contract, and slated to make $24 million this season, Parsons is at Cowboys' training camp but not practicing. Fans in Oxnard, California have serenaded Jones daily with chants of "Pay Micah!" and now there may be more pressure to do so.

Jones is no stranger to training-camp contract drama, however, as he waited until the week before the team's Week 1 opener to sign running back Ezekiel Elliott (2019), quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb (2024). But if Parsons indeed hits the trading block, ESPN believes the Bills should be first in line.

Joey Bosa
Bills defensive players Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa head for the practice field during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


"It's the Buffalo Bills," analyst and former NFL head coach Herm Edwards said Friday morning. "They have the same task as everybody else in the AFC and that's beating the Chiefs. How do you do that? Gotta be able to rush Patrick Mahomes and get him on the ground. They need another dynamic rusher. This would give them a real chance."

RELATED: Bills avoid disaster with promising rookie CB's practice injury diagnosis

The Bills, of course, already went to great lengths to plan an attack of Mahomes by signing five-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Joey Bosa in free agency. No offense to veteran Greg Rosseau, but Parsons - a perennial All-Pro and one of the most fierce competitors in the league — would be a significant upgrade to Bobby Babich's defense.


Said ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano, "Guys like Micah don't become available very often. He could be the missing piece for Buffalo ... get them over their Super Bowl hump."

Greg Rousseau
Bills edge Greg Rousseau cuts around a block during drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While general manager Brandon Beane whiffed with his attempt to find a veteran pass-rusher in Von Miller in 2022, the 26-year-old Parsons is just hitting his prime.

RELATED: Bengals cut ties with former Bills' third-round running back attempting comeback

Parsons addressed his situation before the Cowboys arrived at camp, saying "I want to be here."

But apparently things have changed. And the Bills' window of opportunity may have cracked open.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News