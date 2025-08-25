Buffalo Bills listed among best fits for Pro Bowl wide receiver ahead of cutdown day
With roster cutdown day rapidly approaching, the Buffalo Bills are likely on the lookout for trades to improve their roster. One area that could use another reinforcement is wide receiver.
Assuming Keon Coleman can take the next step, Buffalo should be in good shape with Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer as the top three in the room.
There are questions, however, beyond those three. Curtis Samuel can't stay healthy, Elijah Moore has been woefully disappointing this offseason and guys like Laviska Shenault and Tyrell Shavers aren't even guaranteed to make the roster, let alone make an impact if they do (Shavers should make the cut, though).
The Sporting News' David Suggs recently compiled a list of NFL trade candidates and listed the best fits for each.
For Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, the Bills were mentioned as one of the best fits, along with the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
"While not a stalwart by any means, Thielen has proven a steady commodity throughout his 11-year career. The Panthers pass-catcher is in the twilight of his career," Suggs wrote. "But he remains a threat in the pass game, reeling in 48 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games in 2024. He shouldn't cost too much for a team to acquire — Carolina has incentive to trade with Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan slated to take the reins of the WR room."
Thielen is long in the tooth at 35 years old, but he showed he still has some gas left in the tank in 2024 when he tallied 615 yards and five touchdowns in just 10 games.
The Panthers currently have a crowded situation at wide receiver, and considering his age and the fact that he's in the final year of his contract, it's possible Carolina is willing to deal him.
Even at his age, Thielen is overqualified for what the Bills need, but Buffalo can never have enough help for Josh Allen as the team gears up for a run at the Super Bowl in 2025.
The first problem with this trade idea is the money.
The Bills have $1.8 million in cap space and Thielen carries a cap hit of $10.1 million ($6.25 million base salary). That means Buffalo will have to move money around and/or have Carolina pick up some of what Thielen is owed to make this work.
Another issue is the Bills are giving up draft capital for a player who could be the No. 4 wide receiver and may leave or retire in 2026.
All of that just to acquire more depth at wide receiver? Yeah, we don't see that happening.
