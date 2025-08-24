Bills' former Division II star pulls double duty when punter falls ill vs. Buccaneers
Theres no telling what one will see during the final week of the NFL Preseason, but it's almost always something different.
In the same summer during which they discovered a capable emergency kicker, the Buffalo Bills subsequently needed an emergency punter in Saturday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With primary punter Brad Robbins feeling ill, the Bills handed punting duties to a backup tight end, who has spent the past three seasons on the team's practice squad. Zach Davidson stepped up and rather flawlessly pinch hit for the sidelined specialist.
The 6-foot-7 Davidson, who was an All-Conference punter at NCAA Division II member Central Missouri while also earning All-America plaudits as a tight end, was needed twice during the Bills' 23-19 win on August 23.
“We lost Brad tonight to an illness and Zach steps in and does a great job," said head coach Sean McDermott while addressing reporters postgame. "I think that's a story in and of itself, right?"
Davidson, who caught both of his targets as a receiver for 27 yards, averaged an impressive 52.0 yards per punt, with a long of 62, against the Buccaneers.
The tight end boomed his first punt 62 yards to the Tampa Bay 12-yard line where it was fielded and returned 20 yards to the 32. Davidson's second kick traveled 42 yards, pinning the Bucs at their own 15-yard line after a five-yard return.
"Just fun to watch these guys go play, put it on the line," said McDermott.
The 27-year-old Davidson, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, finally made his NFL regular season debut with the Bills in 2024. He was a gameday elevation in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs and again in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. The tight end, who totaled 42 offensive snaps, caught one of two receiving targets for five yards.
Davidson, who also drew defensive pass interference penalty on Bills' first touchdown drive Saturday night, finishes the preseason schedule with three receptions for 32 yards.
Both Robbins and Davidson were spotted kicking during warmups, but the former was deemed unavailable for game action.
