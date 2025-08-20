Buffalo Bills' injury black cloud rears its ugly head for another new signing
The Buffalo Bills have been cursed with injuries this offseason and not even their new players have been immune to that.
The Bills brought in two new players on Tuesday, with the team signing running back Jarveon Howard and wide receiver Grant DuBose.
Howard didn't even make it through one practice before suffering an injury, which led to him being waived with an injury designation on Wednesday afternoon.
Then, later in the day, DuBose failed to make it through a practice after he suffered a shoulder injury, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reported.
The injury occurred during a one-on-one rep. DuBose fell to the ground and came up favoring his right shoulder. He had the shoulder wrapped and was then carted into the building.
You just cannot make this up.
Of course, neither Howard nor DuBose were going to make the roster, but it is just the latest example of how ridiculous Buffalo's injury issues have been this offseason.
Along with waiving Howard with an injury designation, the Bills parted ways with kicker Caden Davis and signed cornerback Zy Alexander, running back Elijah Young and offensive lineman Rush Reimer. Young will take Howard's spot on the roster.
The Bills will close out their preseason finale on the road on Aug. 23. From there, the team will hope to keep everyone who isn't dealing with an injury healthy before the season opener.
