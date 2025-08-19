Bills sign former Packers' seventh-round WR after Monday tryout
The Buffalo Bills apparently liked what they saw during Monday's player tryouts.
After hosting auditions for two running backs and two wide receivers, the Bills have signed free-agent WR Grant DuBose. They also worked out Grey Cup champion WR Makai Polk, per the NFL transactions wire.
In a corresponding move, Buffalo waived/injured seventh-round rookie wide reciever Kaden Prather, who was the No. 240 overall selection this past April. He's been hampered by a hamstring injury suffered in Practice No. 4.
After the Green Bay Packers selected him at No. 256 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, DuBose went on to make his pro debut with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher made three regular season appearances for the Dolphins, including the Week 2 Thursday night game against the Bills.
DuBose made his first career reception — a 13-yarder that moved the chains — in the 31-10 loss to Buffalo. He totaled 50 offensive snaps for Miami (none on special teams) before ending the 2024 campaign on Injured Reserve. DuBose left the field on a stretcher after a scary collision during a December 15 game against the Houston Texans.
After being three picks away from becoming "Mr. Irrelevant 2023," DuBose spent his rookie season on the Packers' practice squad. He subsequently signed a future/reserve contract with Green Bay, but did not survive cutdown day last summer, allowing the Dolphins to claim him off waivers.
DuBose joins 11 other wide receivers currently on Buffalo's 90-man roster, including starter Khalil Shakir who is sidelined for the rest of the summer due to an ankle sprain.
With the likelihood that the likes of Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer won't play in the preseason finale in an attempt at preservation, the Bills need enough bodies at the position to finish out the exhibition schedule. The Bills visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
