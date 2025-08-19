Bills Central

Bills sign former Packers' seventh-round WR after Monday tryout

The Buffalo Bills swapped out seventh-round wide receivers on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday's preseason finale

Ralph Ventre

Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose (86) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Brady Breeze (39) tackles him during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium
Aug 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Grant DuBose (86) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns safety Brady Breeze (39) tackles him during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills apparently liked what they saw during Monday's player tryouts.

After hosting auditions for two running backs and two wide receivers, the Bills have signed free-agent WR Grant DuBose. They also worked out Grey Cup champion WR Makai Polk, per the NFL transactions wire.

In a corresponding move, Buffalo waived/injured seventh-round rookie wide reciever Kaden Prather, who was the No. 240 overall selection this past April. He's been hampered by a hamstring injury suffered in Practice No. 4.

After the Green Bay Packers selected him at No. 256 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, DuBose went on to make his pro debut with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher made three regular season appearances for the Dolphins, including the Week 2 Thursday night game against the Bills.

DuBose made his first career reception — a 13-yarder that moved the chains — in the 31-10 loss to Buffalo. He totaled 50 offensive snaps for Miami (none on special teams) before ending the 2024 campaign on Injured Reserve. DuBose left the field on a stretcher after a scary collision during a December 15 game against the Houston Texans.

Dolphins take a knee for Grant DuBose
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; The Miami Dolphins pray on the sidelines as the medical team works on wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) (not pictured) after he was injured when he was tackled by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) (not pictured) in the third quarter at NRG Stadium / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

After being three picks away from becoming "Mr. Irrelevant 2023," DuBose spent his rookie season on the Packers' practice squad. He subsequently signed a future/reserve contract with Green Bay, but did not survive cutdown day last summer, allowing the Dolphins to claim him off waivers.

DuBose joins 11 other wide receivers currently on Buffalo's 90-man roster, including starter Khalil Shakir who is sidelined for the rest of the summer due to an ankle sprain.

With the likelihood that the likes of Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer won't play in the preseason finale in an attempt at preservation, the Bills need enough bodies at the position to finish out the exhibition schedule. The Bills visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Kaden Prather
Bills wide receiver Kaden Prather pulls in a pass during position drills during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

