Sean McDermott says exactly what Buffalo Bills fans are thinking about wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills have a wide receiver problem and that's nothing new.
We know the Bills have three roster locks in Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer, but Coleman is unproven, Shakir is working his way back from an injury and Palmer has been a complementary piece during his career.
Beyond those three, even more questions arise. Curtis Samuel has been unable to stay healthy dating back to 2024 and Elijah Moore has been a major disappointment, which could lead to the Bills keeping Laviska Shenault and Tyrell Shavers over him.
On Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott said exactly what Bills fans are thinking about the position currently.
"I think we've got a pretty good feel for 1-2-3, but who's 4-5-6, 4-5-6-7?" he asked. "Once you get kind of after that third person, it's trying to figure out who the rest of them are and how they can help us, not only on offense, but on special teams."
It's abundantly clear that the Bills are just as concerned about the position as their fans. We saw more evidence of that on Tuesday, when it was reported that the Bills are going to host their former wideout Gabe Davis on a free-agent visit.
"Gabe Davis having a medical follow-up with Steelers today," Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. "Visiting his former team, Buffalo, tomorrow. Steelers had medical concerns when Davis visited previous time."
The medical concerns Dulac mentions has to do with the torn meniscus Davis suffered last season that limited him to 10 contests.
When on the field, Davis didn't have much success, reeling in 20 catches for 239 yards and two scores in his lone season in Jacksonville. That said, Davis does have a history of solid production in Buffalo.
Davis isn't a sure thing to solve the Bills' issues at wide receiver, but it still makes plenty of sense for Buffalo to sign him.
