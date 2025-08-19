Buffalo Bills cut ties with 2025 draft pick in flurry of roster moves
The Buffalo Bills are quite busy on Tuesday morning, with the team adding two players and subtracting three others.
The team announced it has signed running back Jarveon Howard and wide receiver Grant DuBose, both of whom worked out for Buffalo on Monday.
In addition, the team placed running back Darrynton Evans on injured reserve and waived 2025 seventh-round pick and wide receiver Kaden Prather and cornerback Te'Cory Couch, who Buffalo signed to the practice squad in 2024.
Evans was dealing with a hamstring injury suffered at last Friday's practice. He will now be forced to miss the 2025 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with Buffalo.
A former seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2023, DuBose has appeared in three games during his career, all of which came in 2024. He recorded two catches for 11 yards.
Howard played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL in 2024 and carried the rock 68 times for 310 yards (4.56 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
Despite the uncertainty at wide receiver, DuBose is highly unlikely to make the roster and is really just a body. Howard, on the other hand, has a better shot to make the cut, as the Bills have four other running backs on the roster and could keep four.
The flurry of moves comes on the same day it was reported that the Bills are set for a visit with free-agent wide receiver Gabe Davis, who is also visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Buffalo's wide receiver depth is in a shaky spot, as veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore has been very disappointing, both in camp and the preseason, and could realistically lose out on a 53-man roster spot to Tyrell Shavers and Laviska Shenault.
He'll be even more cooked if the Bills bring Davis back.
