Buffalo Bills add LSU ball hawk at cornerback amid more roster moves
It was tough watching the Buffalo Bills struggle in pass defense during their preseason Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Most of the issues seemed to be at safety, but the Bills’ backup cornerbacks had their share of issues as well. Rather than stick with the status quo, Buffalo decided to bring in some competition on Wednesday.
The Bills announced multiple moves as they added former LSU cornerback Zy Alexander along with running back Elijah Young and offensive lineman Rush Reimer.
To make room, Buffalo released kicker Caden Davis and waived running back Jarveon Howard with an injury designation.
Moving on from Davis is a good sign for veteran kicker Tyler Bass, who has been dealing with a pelvic injury. Young, an undrafted free agent who played at Western Kentucky and Missouri, started his season with the Kansas City Chiefs but was recently waived.
Alexander is the most interesting name on the list given their issues in coverage. He played for Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to LSU. He had 11 pass defenses and four picks for the Tigers and finished his collegiate career with 13 total interceptions.
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound Alexander was expected to be drafted, but didn’t hear his name called. He was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks but was released in late July.
