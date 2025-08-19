Bills' Tre'Davious White has enough sweat in his socks to flood a small village
Buffalo Bills' veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White might have a sweating problem.
How do we know? Well, you need not look any further than the teaser for the next episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" to see that.
In the clip, White is sitting on the side at practice and changing his socks. But before he does that, he wrings out the socks he had on previously and the result was a jaw-dropping amount of sweat pouring out of them.
White also talks about how his abnormally sweaty feet make it difficult for him to "plant and break."
"I got my shoes wet and they heavy now," White says in the clip. "I hate that my body like this, bro... It ain't that it's a lot of years, bro, that I be sweating like this. I hate that. I can't even plant and break."
Yeah, that can't be normal.
I have to take issue with the fact that the Bills couldn't do any better than Dollar General socks. They don't count toward the salary cap, so Buffalo should be able to do better than that.
Poor Maxwell Hairston, who had to dap-up his teammate after his hands were drenched in foot sweat. This clip is just disgusting all around.
Once considered one of the elite cornerbacks in the NFL, White's career has been derailed by significant injuries. One has to wonder if his sweating issue and difficulty with planting and breaking could've played a role in that. Pure speculation, of course.
After spending 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, White returned to Buffalo in free agency earlier this offseason, signing a cheap one-year deal.
He was embroiled in a competition for the starting spot across from Christian Benford with rookie Maxwell Hairston, but Hairston's knee injury ended that, so White will start.
