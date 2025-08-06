Bills' Damar Hamlin dishes on training camp approach and young defensive backs
For some of us, it doesn't seem that long ago that we watched Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin lie motionless on the field on that Monday night, and to see Hamlin playing and competing, is an incredible story.
The mindset that Hamlin goes into each day with, is a lesson for us all, that we can and should embrace.
Hamlin was asked what he's trying to prove this year in training camp.
"Nothing," said Hamlin. "And you know, I say that very humbly in a way of just like, man, I got a different perspective than everybody else on life. I just want to be the best me on and off the football field."
Hamlin definitely has a different perspective on life and the game.
"This is always like my favorite time of the year, my favorite place to be 'cause like the game just makes me my best self," said Hamlin.
Not many players will admit that training camp is their favorite time of year, but Hamlin seems to relish the opportunity presented by summer practices.
In an earlier press conference, Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich was asked about Hamlin, and the coach highlighted the player's level of consistency. Hamlin was subsequently asked about Babich's comments.
"I feel like that was the last step to take me where I wanted to go in my life," said Hamlin.
During Hamlin's press conference, he was asked about a couple of the players, specifically safety Cole Bishop, who has struggled to stay healthy.
"Oh man, just adversity is a part of life, and you know how you handle it, you know, your mindset going through it. So just keeping just keeping your mind right. Just keeping him locked into his process," said Hamlin.
He was also asked about defensive back Jordan Hancock, and what stands out when looking at the rookie.
"Everything - first and foremost, his personality is hilarious, I love him already. But you know, he's a playmaker, and he fits right in with our group," said Hamlin.
Hamlin may not be the starting safety in 2025, but if Bishop struggles or battles through injuries, having Hamlin's leadership, understanding of the defense, and consistency in the defensive backfield, will be an asset to the Babich and the Bills defense.
