Bills sign former Broncos' fifth-round edge rusher who won Super Bowl with Rams
The Buffalo Bills are providing a training camp opportunity for a 29-year-old defensive end with Super Bowl experience.
After releasing Kameron Cline on Monday, the Bills signed seventh-year pro Justin Hollins to their 90-man roster. He becomes the eight defensive end in camp, joining Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, Michael Hoecht, undrafted rookie Paris Shand and third-round rookie Landon Jackson.
The 6-foot-5 Hollins, who has 67 career NFL regular season appearances to his credit, did not dress on gamedays in 2024. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick began the season on the Washington Commanders' practice squad before being released on October 8.
RELATED: Bills waive rookie DE five days after camp fight, sign former practice squad star
The former Oregon star bounced around during the 2023 campaign, appearing in games for three different teams. He spent the last eight weeks of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers, missing Week 18 due to a shoulder injury.
After the Denver Broncos drafted the Hollins with the No. 156 overall selection in 2019, the edge rusher's career got off to a promising start. He made 15 appearances as a rookie, including 266 defensive snaps. The Broncos waived him prior to 2020 regular season opener, but he quickly landed with the Los Angeles Rams.
RELATED: Bills waive oft-injured 2022 draft pick, sign former Army linebacker to roster spot
Hollins played in all 16 games for the 2020 Rams before being limited to only seven games in 2021 due a stint on Injured Reserve. He returned in Week 14 and was subsequently active in all four playoff games, including Super Bowl LVI. The outside backer totaled one tackle and 27 snaps, including 11 on defense, during the Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
With offensive guard David Edwards and safety Taylor Rapp on the Bills' roster, Hollins rejoins two of his former Super Bowl teammates.
Although he's the quintessential roster longshot, Hollins will seemingly see a healthy share of live preseason game action. The Bills are likely to strictly limit exhibition snaps for Bosa, Rousseau and Epenesa in an attempt to keep them fresh for the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —