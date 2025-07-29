Bills' first-round rookie CB suffers potentially serious knee injury
While the outcome is yet to be known, it certainly wasn't an encouraging moment when Buffalo Bills' first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston went down the the turf on Tuesday morning at training camp practice.
About 50 minutes into practice, Hairston was seen lying on his back as a member of the Bills' training staff focused on his right knee. Shortly after what appeared to be a stability test, Hairston stood up with the trainer's help and his fellow cornerbacks came over to the rookie.
WGRZ sports director Jon Scott provided a 93-second video of the ordeal on X.
After the injured player rose to his feet, starter Christian Benford spent a few seconds hugging Hairston while speaking to him closely. Veteran Tre'Davious White also came over to console his young understudy, patting him on the head.
Next, Hairston took some steps with the trainer, presumably testing out the right knee. Although under his own power, he was walking gingerly and seemed to experience some discomfort. The two men subsequently left the practice field with Hairston likely to undergo more tests.
RELATED: Injuries sideline Bills' defensive captain and key wide receiver for Practice No. 4
The immediate fear is that Hairston could have suffered ligament damage enough to derail his rookie season. He entered training camp in a battle with White, and others, for the starting CB2 spot. Although White has emerged as the early favorite to win the job, Hairston flashed his impressive traits on multiple occasions.
The injuries are piling up at St. John Fisher University. One day earlier, the Bills were missing 12 players due to various issues.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —