Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest among 25 moments that changed NFL history
Fans were stoked for a great Monday Night Football showdown on January 2, 2023, as the Buffalo Bills visited the Cincinnati Bengals.
The two AFC powerhouses were facing off for playoff positioning, with the focus being on their superstar quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Unfortunately, the game turned into something far more serious as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin wound up fighting for his life.
MORE: Bills credited for changing NFL history in memorable OT thriller against Chiefs
Hamlin went for what looked like a routine tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the turf. When he didn't get up, medical staff arrived, and fans watched in horror as Hamlin received CPR and defibrillation after suffering cardiac arrest.
Thankfully, the medical team’s quick actions saved his life, and Hamlin continues to play today. Frank Schwab at Yahoo Sports revisited the incident and called it "one of the scariest moments in NFL history," saying it changed the game forever as it helped promote "cardiac arrest research and prevention" across the league.
"What looked like a normal hit was anything but, as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and medical personnel performed CPR and used a defibrillator on him to save his life on the field. The game was canceled, the first time an NFL regular-season game was canceled and not replayed since 1935 (not counting labor disputes). Hamlin had a full recovery and has returned to be a key member of Buffalo's defense. Plus, the ordeal raised awareness of commotio cordis and got the NFL involved in medical advocacy regarding cardiac arrest research and prevention."
Hamlin continues to be a source of inspiration and perseverance. It's also impossible to argue that this moment didn't change the game, but thankfully, it was changed in a positive way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —