Bills' roster cut signals decision on primary return specialist role

With the release of Laviska Shenault Jr., the Buffalo Bills are apparently content with Brandon Codrington as their primary kick-returner this season.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills cornerback Brandon Codrington runs the ball against Chicago Bears.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Brandon Codrington runs the ball against Chicago Bears. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Brandon Codrington is returning. To the Buffalo Bills' roster. And kicks in 2025.

With Tuesday's reported release of Laviska Shenault Jr., Codrington has apparently fought off the competition and is retaining his job as the Bills' primary kick-returner. Shenault, the former second-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, was given every opportunity to win the job. But in the end, he didn't do enough to win it and Codrington didn't do enough to lose it.

It was a year ago that the Bills traded for Codrington from the New York Jets. He had a solid season, landing on PFWA's All-Rookie Team after returning a combined 38 kicks for 619 yards.

But given that the Bills cherish versatility, his one-dimensional style opened him up to losing his role. He was, in fact, a healthy scratch for all three playoff games last season.

Buffalo Bills receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. reacts to catching a pass for a two point conversion against the New York Giants.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. reacts to catching a pass for a two point conversion against the New York Giants. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

He's worked at slot cornerback all offseason, but seemed on thin ice when Buffalo signed Shenault. Doubling as a receiver/returner, he showed flashes with a two-point conversion catch and five kickoffs.

In the end, the Bills found enough value in Codrington's ball-handling and decision-making on special teams to keep him around. As the incumbent, he dodged the challenge of Shenault.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Brandon Codrington returns the ball making his way through a group of players.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Brandon Codrington returns the ball making his way through a group of players. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

