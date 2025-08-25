Bills Central

Bills decide to run it back at backup QB spot

The Buffalo Bills will not promote quarterback Mike White to their No. 2 position as they are reportedly releasing the veteran ahead of NFL cutdown day

Ralph Ventre

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) throws during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mike White (14) throws during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have apparently determined that former No. 2 overall draft pick Mitch Trubisky is the best option to back up NFL MVP Josh Allen.

The Bills reportedly released quarterback Mike White (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero), leaving Trubisky to serve as Allen's primary understudy for the second year in a row. The two players spent the summer battling for the job with the incumbent Trubisky entering as the favorite and doing enough to maintain his status.

White initially joined the Bills as a practice squad player prior to the start of the 2024 regular season. He spent the whole year with the club, which signed him to the active roster during the regular season finale.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills' Roster Cutdown Tracker: follow every move thru Tuesday's NFL deadline

In the 23-16 loss to the New England Patriots on January 5, White was rather ineffective. He went 3-of-11 passing for 28 yards.

This preseason, Trubisky started the August 9 opener against the New York Giants and White earned the nod on August 17 against the Chicago Bears. They both played the first halves of their respective starts, and came on to relieve the other at the beginning of the third quarter. Neither player participated in the August 23 finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Shane Buechele did the honors from start to finish.

Mitch Trubisky winds up
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) throws a pass in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Over two exhibition appearances, Trubisky averaged 7.4 yards per pass and posted a 61.5 completion percentage. White completed only 50.0 percent of passes for 6.9 yards per attempt.

Although he has shown the ability to stretch the field, White lacks the NFL game experience that Trubisky has accumulated over the years. While White has only seven career starts and two wins, Trubisky owns a 31-26 record as a starter.

Although he is nowhere near as athletic as Allen, Trubisky plays a more similar style to the Bills' QB1 than White does. He also spent the 2021 season as Buffalo's No. 2 quarterback before going to the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons.

RELATED: Is Brandon Beane planning to trade away one of Bills' defensive tackles?

It's no guarantee that the Bills will stash White on the practice squad again this year. While he may, or may not, receive an offer from another team, Buffalo also seems comfortable with keeping Buechele in the fold as an emergency option.

The Bills must trim their roster down to 53 players by August 26 at 4 p.m. ET.

Shane Buechele
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News