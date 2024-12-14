Bills make four roster moves prior to marquee matchup vs. Lions
The Buffalo Bills have officially welcomed defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Baylon Spector back onto the 53-man roster.
Scheduled to visit the Detroit Lions for a December 15 matchup, the Bills activated Smoot and Spector off of Injured Reserve. To make room for the two healthy defenders, Buffalo released interior offensive lineman Will Clapp and wide receiver Jalen Virgil.
Smoot and Spector were full participants throughout this past practice week with the Bills opening up their 21-day windows. Both players suffered injuries in early November but were able to recover in time to contribute down the stretch.
The 29-year-old Smoot has been out since suffering a wrist injury in the November 3 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He landed on IR two days later and subsequently underwent a surgical procedure. Smoot, who was slowed by a toe injury at the start of the season, has totaled 12 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, over 213 defensive reps.
Spector injured his calf while practicing for the November 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick earned three starts for a defense that was missing linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard earlier this season. Spector is a key special teams contributor, too.
The Bills signed Clapp as OL insurance this past offseason, but he did not appear in a game over the first 14 weeks. Virgil was a two-time gameday practice squad elevation before Buffalo signed him to the active roster on November 8 after losing Keon Coleman to a wrist injury. Virgil logged 37 offensive snaps but was not targeted as a receiver.
Clapp and Virgil are both candidates to return via the practice squad next week.
