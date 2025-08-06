Bills WR KJ Hamler gives hilarious comment on training camp scooter issues
Tuesday night was the debut of the HBO series Hard Knocks, and this year they’re chronicling the Buffalo Bills training camp.
The Bills are one of a handful of teams that travel for training camp, electing to hold theirs at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY. On Tuesday’s show, the players discussed travel on the campus, saying a scooter is a necessity.
Several of the players were shown on scooters, including Dion Dawkins who had a custom one with the No. 73 on it. While he was riding in style, wide receiver KJ Hamler was on the struggle bus.
Hamler’s scooter was far too small, and he had trouble getting it to work. He hilariously explained what the problem was, as he tried to go cheap and bought a kid’s scooter.
He said he went to Target and saw a sign that said $100 and “electric.” Hamler thought that was going to be enough to get the job done, then realized it was way too small.
When asked if the scooter was getting the job done, Hamler said it doesn’t.
“Nah, it like dies going up the hill, so I gotta push it up the hill’” Hamler said.
He added that he knew what type of scooter he needed but said, “I ain’t feel like paying no $700 for a scooter, just respectively. So I went to Target. That mug said a hundred and something dollars and it was electric. I thought it could get me from A to B but I guess it’s a weight limit.”
After explaining his thought process on the scooter, Hamler also talked about his scene on Hard Knocks where he proudly shows off his pregnancy pillow. He thinks it’s a must-have for anyone being forced to sleep on the dorm mattresses.
His entire interview is hilarious, leaving us wanting more in future episodes.
