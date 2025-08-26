4 compelling Bills' storylines for 'Hard Knocks' to explore in Episode 4
The Buffalo Bills have completed training camp, and their preseason game schedule in now history.
With two installments remaining in the five-part HBO "Hard Knocks" documentary series, there is a ton of Bills-related activity to cover, and it starts with the August 23 preseason finale on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There's enough material for producers to fill an entire episode even without taking the looming roster cuts into consideration.
Episode 4 is slated to air only five hours after the NFL's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday, August 26.
Here are four storylines that would make for an intriguing, enjoyable 60 minutes of television.
More Jimmy Ciarlo, please
"Jimmmmaaayyyy," as Josh Allen exclaimed from the bench during the August 9 preseason opener, reacting to the hit that gave Ciarlo his initial "Hard Knocks" fame.
Most people love a good fairy tale, and there has been no better training camp Cinderella story this summer than the former Army team captain getting called off his couch the first week in August.
Ciarlo, who has recovered from an ACL tear suffered as a New York Jets' rookie last summer, has gone from obscurity to Buffalo's roster bubble in three weeks time. He played in all three Bills' preseason games and performed soundly, especially when it comes to tackling.
"Organizationally, back at Army, they really preach tackling, and we worked really hard on a day in and day out in practice," said Ciarlo after the August 23 road win over the Buccaneers.
In the preseason finale, Ciarlo made his final push for a roster spot by making five tackles and recovering one fumble.
Tyrell Shavers roster battle
After back-to-back seasons on the practice squad, Shavers seems serious about claiming a roster spot his time around, and he's been making it impossible for the Bills to ignore him.
Showing his determination, Shavers was carted off due to an ankle injury during the team's July 27 practice, but returned four days later. He proceeded to lead the Bills in receiving with 123 yards on six catches during exhibition play.
"I just gotta keep stacking, keep producing, keep showing that I can play, whether that's on offense and special teams as well," said Shavers.
Creating a perfect highlight for the "Hard Knocks" cameras, Shavers made an 11-yard one-handed, toe-tapping touchdown grab in the second quarter.
Shane Buechele balls vs. Bucs
When much of the outside world was honing in on Bills' backup QB candidates Mitch Trubisky and Mike White, Buechele stole the spotlight by going wire to wire in Preseason Game 3.
Buechele went 25-of-30 passing for 278 yards and one touchdown in the 23-19 victory, and two of the incompletions were dropped passes.
“It's my first time ever playing a full game in the NFL, and it was a lot of fun, man. I just thank God for the opportunity," said Buechele.
The Kansas City Chiefs' castoff was remarkably efficient while leading the offense, and he plays with a toughness that's seemingly contagious. "Hard Knocks" would be giving viewers a treat by providing an inside look at Buechele and his big moment in Tampa.
Zach Davidson's eventful Saturday night
The Bills' preseason finale was nothing short of an adventurous experience for practice squad tight end, who is aiming to finally crack the 53-man roster. Davidson punted twice, caught two passes and was the target of a punch thrown by rookie defensive back Shilo Sanders.
Davidson, who made two receptions for 27 yards, was mixing it up with Sanders while blocking the rookie downfield on a second-down play in the second quarter. Seemingly baited by the Bills' tight end, Sanders took a swing and was subsequently disqualified.
As for the unexpected special teams component, punter Brad Robbins fell ill earlier in the day and the 6-foot-7 Davidson stepped up to handle punting duties for the 23-19 victory.
