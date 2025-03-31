Bills add former Bengals' draft pick to presumably compete for starting job

Bills Central

The Buffalo Bills added a second punter with starting experience to their 90-man roster on Monday

Ralph Ventre

Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins (10) cheers on running back Trayveon Williams (32) for a deep stop on a punt return in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins (10) cheers on running back Trayveon Williams (32) for a deep stop on a punt return in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Buffalo Bills will have a new punter in 2025, but first, they will seemingly hold a competition for the job.

The Bills released veteran punter Sam Martin as a salary cap casualty earlier this offseason, and he subsequently joined the Carolina Panthers. Prior to parting ways with Martin after three seasons in Buffalo, general manager Brandon Beane signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 fourth-round draft pick Jake Camarda to a reserve/future contract.

Now, as the main focus turns to the NFL Draft, the Bills have reportedly added a second punter with starting experience to their 90-man roster. Buffalo has reached an agreement with Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 sixth-round draft choice Brad Robbins on Monday afternoon, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

After appearing in all 17 games as a rookie, Robbins saw his sophomore season derailed by injury. He started the 2024 campaign on Injured Reserve due to a quadriceps problem, and the Bengals eventually cut him loose on October 1.

Brad Robbins punt
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Brad Robbins (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old Robbins averaged 40.1 net yards per punt in 2023. He dropped 20 of his 76 kicks inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Only five punts resulted in touchbacks.

Robbins, a five-year letter winner for Michigan, was the No. 217 overall selection at the 2023 NFL Draft. He'll join a Bills' special teams unit that also underwent a change at coordinator this offseason.

Jake Camarda punts
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda (5) punts under pressure from San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

