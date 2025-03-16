Laviska Shenault ready to bring dynamic skills to Bills offense, special teams
Speed has been the name of the game this offseason for the Buffalo Bills' offense and special teams as they brought in Laviska Shenault Jr. to address both of them.
On Thursday, the Bills signed Shenault to a one-year deal after he spent last season with the Seahawks and the Chargers. He has been known for playing in the slot at receiver and as a return specialist on kickoffs.
While talking with the media on Friday, Shenault spoke about his impact on special teams and what he can do when allowed to make a play.
“I think anytime the ball’s in my hands, it’s a great possibility something great will happen. I get to touch the ball and with the new rules, I think it’s just a lot of opportunity. I feel like I left a lot on the field last year so I’m looking forward to leaving nothing on the field this year.”
Shenault started his career as a second round pick to the Jaguars in 2020, catching for over 600 yards receiving in each of his first two years and caught five touchdowns. After being shipped to Carolina in 2022, he saw his role on offense decrease and his time as a returner increase.
That's where he met Bills' new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor who was also special teams coordinator for the Panthers. While it wasn't much, Shenault returned nine kickoffs for 249 yards. The relationship between the two helped Shenault get to Buffalo.
“Most definitely he was in my corner. I appreciate him seeing what I can bring to the table. I’m trying to take it to a whole other level. I’m trying to not prove to people, but prove to myself that I’m that dude.”
Since leaving Jacksonville, Shenault has caught 42 of his 47 targets for 368 yards and one touchdown with Carolina, Seattle, and the LA Chargers. He has also averaged 28.3 yards per return and scored his first career kickoff return for a touchdown last year with the Seahawks.
Now joining the Bills in 2025, Shenault will be looked at to help a Bills special teams with no returns for touchdowns, 26th in average yards per return with 25.9 and 25th in returns of 20 or more yards with 20. He will be able to also help on offense stretch the field with big plays where Shenault believes is his strength.
“Definitely YAC. The ability to break tackles, the ability to put defenders in bad positions, creating mismatches in other positions. My versatility being able to move in different situations.”
The Bills hope Shenault can help the team in multiple ways with his ability to make plays in the passing game and improve their return game.
