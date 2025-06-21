Tyreek Hill takes NSFW jab at Bills' defense that's beaten Dolphins six in a row
Tyreek Hill has played his fair share of games in his career against the Buffalo Bills, and on Saturday at Fanatics Fest in New York City, he took his level of hatred of the reigning five-time AFC East champions to the next level.
The five-time first-team All-Pro, who's spent the last three seasons with Miami used an expletive to describe the Bills when they're on defense, saying that they play Cover 4 when they meet the Dolphins "because they’re a bunch of b—s."
The Bills limited Hill to just 104 total receiving yards on seven catches in their two meetings with the Dolphins in 2024, which is well below his season-long standards of 5.7 receptions per game and about 79 yards per game.
Since joining the Dolphins in 2022, Hill has played in six games against the Bills, averaging just about 58 receiving yards per game with just two touchdowns in those contests.
The Bills have gone 12-1 against the Dolphins since 2019, including a 34-31 victory in the 2022 Wild Card round. Hill won his first game with the Dolphins against Buffalo, but his team's six-game losing streak in the rivalry makes his frustrations understandable.
This isn't the first time Hill has mocked the Bills this offseason. He stated that the Bills were the one team he particularly disliked during a stream with Adin Ross in May, while also calling out the fanbase.
There's always bad blood when the Bills and Dolphins meet, and with Hill's antics, it'll be no different when these two teams clash twice in 2025, starting with Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
