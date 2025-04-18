Bills Central

Unforgivable Marshawn Lynch deal named Bills worst trade of all time

The Buffalo Bills surely regretted trading Marshawn Lynch to Seattle.

Buffalo Bills Marshawn Lynch breaks an attempted tackle by Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett.
Buffalo Bills Marshawn Lynch breaks an attempted tackle by Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett. / Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Buffalo Bills have been involved in some high-profile trades, which haven't always worked out. While they were happy with the addition of Drew Bledsoe in 2002 and Stefon Diggs in 2020, they didn't get what they expected from Amari Cooper in 2024.

No trade, however, looked as bad as when they decided to give up on Marshawn Lynch. The No. 12 overall selection in the 2007 NFL draft out of Cal, Lynch topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Bills.

In 2009, Lynch fell out of favor when he was suspended for three games following an offseason arrest. He was relegated to the bench when he returned, with Fred Jackson taking over as the starter. By 2010, it was time for a change with Lynch being sent to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch scores a TD against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card game
Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card game / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

That move proved to be a win for Seattle, with Lynch blossoming into a star. He was the focal point of an offense that won the Super Bowl following the 2013 campaign, which helped this trade earn the distinction of the worst all-time for Buffalo, according to MSN.

"After a three-year tenure in Buffalo, the Bills decided to move running back Marshawn Lynch to the Seattle Seahawks for a fourth-round selection. In Buffalo, Lynch showed flashes of potential but never over an extended period. He would make only one Pro Bowl. However, in Seattle, Lynch would win a Super Bowl and make one first-team All-Pro." — MSN

Lynch recorded 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground during his first stint with Seattle. He went to Oakland for two seasons before returning for one game in 2019 with the Seahawks.

