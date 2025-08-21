Bills Central

Bills' worrisome position battle rages on in practice

Exposed on Sunday, the many players at the position are faced with hardships

Owen Klein

Bills defensive backs Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin talk during Buffalo Bills training camp on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills defensive backs Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin talk during Buffalo Bills training camp on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a humiliating 38-0 loss on Sunday in the second week of preseason, people put their eyes on the Buffalo Bills' safeties, a position that had its starters exposed by Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent and the Bears.

The Bills are set with Taylor Rapp at one safety spot. However, the battle for the other spot between incumbents Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin, veteran newcomers Darrick Forrest and Tre Herndon and fifth-round rookie Jordan Hancock was one of the main highlights of Tuesday's practice.

"There's been really good moments for all those guys back there, young and some of the more veteran guys," said head coach Sean McDermott.

Darrick Forrest
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Darrick Forrest (28) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bishop is back to full strength after a quad injury, now a full participant at practice. However, he and Hamlin were both embarrassed in one way or another on Olamide Zaccheaus' 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter on Sunday.

"The best thing is we've got Cole back in the fold with things, right? He's practicing all those reps that he missed from his injury," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich prior to Wednesdaty's practice in Orchard Park.

Meanwhile, Forrest is adjusting to a new defense after spending the first four seasons with Washington, where he played in 40 games with 17 starts, including recording four interceptions in a full 17-game season in 2022.

McDermott doesn't want to conclude things too quickly, and neither does Babich, who was quick to remind reporters that "we are still in training camp."

"I think when you look at it, there's a lot of different pieces, moving pieces right now. We're seeing progress. Maybe it's delayed progress, but we're seeing progress," said Babich.

Still, the reality is that the days of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer patrolling the field are gone and time is rapidly winding down on the Bills' safeties as the third preseason game approaches.

Jordan Hancock
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) reacts at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

