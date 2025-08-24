Running back on Bills' roster bubble powers opening TD drive vs. Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills' running back Frank Gore Jr. is on the bubble of the team's 53-man roster, which means he'll have to showcase himself to the fullest during the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gore helped his case by doing just that on the Bills' first offensive possession of their third preseason game, tallying 31 total yards and the game's first score on the drive.
To start, Gore was stuffed by Bucs defensive tackle Greg Gaines on his first carry for a 1-yard loss on a 2nd and 10 and had a two-yard carry in between a couple of defensive penalties, which kept the drive going.
Gore really flashed his ability two plays after the second defensive penalty, catching a swing pass from quarterback Shane Buechele in the flat, making rookie linebacker Nick Jackson miss a tackle and hustling up the left side of the field for a gain of 21 yards.
The former Southern Miss Golden Eagle had a pair of 4-yard runs later in the drive, and after a K.J. Hamler reception got the Bills down to the 1-yard line, he showed the powerful running reminiscent of his legendary father, capping off the drive with a touchdown run right up the gut.
Gore gave way to Elijah Young to handle the touches on the next drive, but he has to feel content with how the first drive went for him.
Over the first two preseason games, Gore totaled 72 rush yards on 13 carries and caught nine passes for 80 yards.
