Weakness tough to find in Buffalo Bills top-5 roster

The Buffalo Bills roster doesn’t have many holes according to a recent ESPN ranking.

Randy Gurzi

Bills Damar Hamlin works at the end of practice with Tight End Quintin Morris during Bills camp.
Bills Damar Hamlin works at the end of practice with Tight End Quintin Morris during Bills camp. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has built a consistent winner.

Working with head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have put together a team that’s coming off a fifth consecutive AFC East title. They believe they’ve even addressed their few holes from last season after making several moves on defense.

ESPN echoes that sentiment as they placed the Bills’ roster at No. 4 overall in their recent rankings. What was most interesting about their take on Buffalo was how Mike Clay said they had to “pick on” them to find any type of weakness.

”Safety. The Bills' roster is in pretty good shape, so we have to pick on a safety group with some uncertainty. Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin and Cam Lewis return after each played 400-plus snaps last season, though the latter three posted a weak PFF grade,” Clay wrote.

“Veteran Darrick Forrest was the only depth addition to the group. Bishop -- a 2024 second-round pick -- is a candidate for a Year 2 leap.”

Admittedly, Bishop has a lot riding on his shoulders. Buffalo didn’t make any big moves at the position, hoping he would be able to continue developing entering his sophomore campaign. If he does, their secondary should be in far better shape than last season.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop warms up before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop warms up before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

