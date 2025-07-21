Weakness tough to find in Buffalo Bills top-5 roster
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has built a consistent winner.
Working with head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have put together a team that’s coming off a fifth consecutive AFC East title. They believe they’ve even addressed their few holes from last season after making several moves on defense.
ESPN echoes that sentiment as they placed the Bills’ roster at No. 4 overall in their recent rankings. What was most interesting about their take on Buffalo was how Mike Clay said they had to “pick on” them to find any type of weakness.
”Safety. The Bills' roster is in pretty good shape, so we have to pick on a safety group with some uncertainty. Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin and Cam Lewis return after each played 400-plus snaps last season, though the latter three posted a weak PFF grade,” Clay wrote.
“Veteran Darrick Forrest was the only depth addition to the group. Bishop -- a 2024 second-round pick -- is a candidate for a Year 2 leap.”
Admittedly, Bishop has a lot riding on his shoulders. Buffalo didn’t make any big moves at the position, hoping he would be able to continue developing entering his sophomore campaign. If he does, their secondary should be in far better shape than last season.
