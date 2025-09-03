Keon Coleman joins group of five prominent Buffalo Bills on Week 1 injury report
It was a summer full of bumps and bruises, but the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 injury report isn't so bad after all.
While up to four starters and the primary placekicker could theoretically miss the September 7 season opener due to minor injuries, four of the five seem trending toward availability when the Bills kick off the Sunday Night Football schedule against the Baltimore Ravens. Of course, statuses can change for better, or worse, as the week unfolds.
Of the five active players who appear on the injury report, wide receiver Keon Coleman is a new, unexpected addition. The second-year wide receiver was a limited participant on Wednesday due to a groin injury.
The fact that head coach Sean McDermott did not mention Coleman during his pre-practice comments suggests that the wide receiver may have tweaked something while practicing. The 2024 second-round draft pick holds a starting WR spot on the team's Week 1 depth chart.
Starting cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Christian Benford are both listed with groin injuries. The former did not participate on Wednesday while the latter was limited. Wednesdays are typically veteran rest opportunities, but it is somewhat concerning White wasn't even a limited participant.
"Tre'Davious won't practice, not ruling him out at this point," said McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "Christian will be out there, limited."
In the most encouraging development, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who sprained his right ankle during the Return of the Blue & Red practice on August 1, practiced fully. The thought, all along, was that the reliable WR1 would recover in time for opening day.
In what's been a lingering issue since late July, Bills' kicker Tyler Bass is still not 100 percent. The veteran was limited in Wednesday with what's listed as a left hip/groin injury. He missed a significant amount of time with what was initially reported to be a pelvic problem, eventually returning to kick in the August 23 preseason finale.
Following cutdown day, Buffalo worked out three free-agent kickers, but opted not to sign an insurance policy.
"We'll see," said McDermott in regards to Bass's potential availability.
The Bills will release injury report updates on Thursday and Friday.
Bills' Week 1 Injury Report
WEDNESDAY
K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — Limited
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Limited
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP
DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) — DNP (likely headed to IR)
