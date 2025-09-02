Bills’ Josh Allen picked by NFL legend as best QB to start a team with
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a fifth consecutive AFC East title in 2024, winning the NFL MVP in the process.
Buffalo fans truly understand just how dominant Allen can be, but they’re not alone in that thought process. Even NFL Hall of Famer, and four-time Super Bowl winner, Joe Montana thinks highly of the Wyoming product.
While on the Pat McAfee Show, Montana was asked by former NFL head coach Bruce Arians who he would choose as his quarterback to start a franchise with. Montana was told he can’t select his favorite player, Brock Purdy, who plays for his former team, the San Francisco 49ers.
That led to him selecting Josh Allen, followed by Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.
Of course, Montana being instructed to stay away from Purdy hurts his credibility, but he’s still spot-on with his top selection. It was also interesting that he didn’t use one player’s name, instead referring to them by the city they played in.
Notably, Montana didn’t select three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes in his top four.
