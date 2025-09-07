Bills Central

Bills-Ravens showdown to be highlighted by 2 MVPs and 500 drones

To kick off the farewell season of Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills will light the Sunday Night Football skies with a light show by 500 drones.

Richie Whitt

Bills Josh Allen hops into the end zone for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens last January.
Bills Josh Allen hops into the end zone for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens last January. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As if there wasn't already enough hype and hubbub surrounding the Buffalo Bills' season-opener, here comes the drones.

The Week 1 game is accented by so much sizzle. The return of the Baltimore Ravens, which means a rematch of last season's epic playoff game and a preview of two of the NFL's Super Bowl favorites this season. A matchup between the Bills' Josh Allen and Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the last two league MVPs. Add a Sunday Night Football national audience in the final season-opener at old Highmark Stadium and it should be a frenzied atmosphere.

The Bills realize to finally get back to a Super Bowl they'll likely have to deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, but also the Ravens. And not just Sunday night.

"With the Ravens, you get them now, you may very well, we have to assume you get them in January," Allen said. "We know that they're a fantastic team on defense, and they've got one of the best players, if not the best player in the league in Lamar Jackson. He's truly changed how people play the game of football."

On the field, an Allen rushing touchdown might give us his promised "Fat Perez" end-zone celebration. And above the stadium, how about 500 drones? To kick off its farewell stadium season, the Bills are bringing in the drones for a light show that should make Sunday night even more spectacular.

Bills Quinton Jefferson pressures Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Bills Quinton Jefferson pressures Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. / JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

