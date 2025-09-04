Impressive stat proves regular-season dominance of Josh Allen's Bills
We don't have to tell Bills Mafia that's time for a Super Bowl. In fact, at this point it's irrationally overdue.
First came the four consecutive Super Bowl losses in the 1990s, and now a stretch of empty dominance in the 2020s. Bottom line: No team has played better during the regular season with nothing to show for it than the Buffalo Bills led by Josh Allen.
In fact, when the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night at Highmark Stadium it will be a meeting of two teams desperate to turn regular-season success into a Super Bowl berth.
Since the beginning of the 2020 NFL season, the Bills are 61-22 record with a garish +786 point differential. Next closest team? The Ravens at +555. On the list then comes a couple of teams with Super Bowl wins in that five-year span: the Kansas City Chiefs (+490) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+390). A sign that the numbers don't, in fact, lie: At the bottom of the point-differential margin are the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets all with totals of -500 or worse.
Allen has won an MVP. The Bills have played in two AFC Championship Games. They've lit up the scoreboard and ran teams off the field year in and year out.
Last year they went 13-4 with a point differential of +157, third behind the Detroit Lions and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. During Allen's seven seasons, the Bills are a gaudy 77-38 and have scored 736 more points than their opponents.
This year the Bills appear so strong that odds have established them the favorites in all 17 games.
The Bills have delivered more than enough style. It's time for some substance.
