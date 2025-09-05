Bills, Ravens face questions at same important spot entering Sunday night showdown
Considering all the turmoil at the position for both teams, you just know Sunday night's Week 1 showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens is going to come down to a field goal.
But after an offseason of shocking allegations, a suspension and now a preseason littered with injury, who will line for the dramatic kick: the Ravens' Tyler Loop or the Bills' candidates ranging from Tyler Bass to Matt Prater to even running back Ray Davis?
MORE: Bills' Josh Allen earns unique uniform accessory for 2025 season
With Bass dealing with pelvic soreness the last month of camp, the Bills brought in Caden Davis to rest the starter's leg. Bass kicked in the preseason finale and all seemed well. Just in case, they even had take - and make - an extra point.
But now, just days from the much-anticipated opener, Bass has popped up on the injury report again, prompting the Bills to sign the veteran Prater to the practice squad. At 41, he's one of the oldest players in the league an hasn't kicked since suffering a torn knee meniscus in Week5 for the Arizona Cardinals last season. He was 6 of 6 with a long of 57 for Arizona.
Bass was reportedly on the field for Buffalo's indoor Thursday practice, but without his helmet.
While the Bills hope Bass is ready Sunday, the Ravens are certain to undergo a monumental shift from trusted veteran Justin Tucker to rookie Tyler Loop. One of the most accurate and greatest kickers in NFL history, Tucker was cut by Baltimore and suspended 10 games by the league after multiple massage therapists accused him of inappropriate behavior.
MORE: Bills fill injured DeWayne Carter's roster spot signing ex-Panthers' special teams ace
In response, the Ravens drafted Loop in the sixth round out of Arizona. In the preseason he built some trust by making 9 of 11 field goals (including a 61-yarder) and all eight PATs
“He’s earned it and he’s ready,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Loop. “I have tremendous confidence in him,. He’s going to go out there and play great.”
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —