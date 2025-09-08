Former first-round pick single-handedly carries defense in Bills Week 1 win
The Buffalo Bills' defense had its fair share of struggles against the Baltimore Ravens, but defensive tackle Ed Oliver was a contant bright spot in the team's comeback victory.
Oliver made his mark throughout the game with several key plays, including on Baltimore's opening drive. On 3rd and 8, he sacked Lamar Jackson for a loss of 15 yards. Kicker Tyler Loop drilled the ensuing 52-yard field goal, but the DT turned a chip shot into a low-percentage kick for the rookie.
In the second quarter, he tackled Jackson at the line of scrimmage on 3rd and 25, helping Buffalo's defense get off the field, and forcing Loop to make another deep field goal, this time from 49 yards.
In the third quarter, Oliver stuffed Derrick Henry in the backfield for a loss of five yards, leading to a three-and-out by Baltimore's offense. His biggest play of the game, and what may go down as one of Buffalo's most important plays of the season, occurred with 3:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, when he met Henry in the backfield and knocked the ball loose, leading to a Terrel Bernard fumble recovery, breathing life into Buffalo's comeback.
As a result of so many splash plays, Oliver filled up the stat sheet. Six tackles, tied for the second most in his career, including a career-high three tackles for loss and four run stops, helped shut down Baltimore's rushing attack in key moments. According to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, Oliver also posted a 95.1 run defense effectiveness grade.
RELATED: Bills' horseback-riding DT and silent All-Pro LB are perfect for 'Hard Knocks'
One sack, three QB pressures, one QB hurry, and one QB hit, illustrate his dual-threat ability as a pass rusher. One forced fumble is the icing on the cake, turning his stellar day into arguably the best game of his seven year career.
Oliver is currently tied for 18th in DT AAV, making $17 million per season, but he could be in line for a raise if he continues this level of play throughout the 2025 season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —