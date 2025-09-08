Takeaways from Bills' stunning Sunday night win as Keon Coleman, Ed Oliver domimate
After the Buffalo Bills took an early 7-0 lead, not much went well after that, with the Bills down 15 with roughly four minutes left to play. What ensued was remarkable.
Ed Oliver was outstanding, the offense was stellar, and the Bills are 1-0 with a 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
With the Kansas City Chiefs also losing in Week 1, it couldn't be a better start to the 2025 season for the Bills.
Let's share a few reactions from the improbable victory.
Bills Secondary Still a Concern Despite Win
The Bills took the field with starting safeties Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp. The corners were Christian Benford and rookie Dorian Strong. The secondary was the biggest question mark, and this game did almost nothing to answer those questions or alleviate the fanbase's concerns. Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't throw often, but he posted a 144.4 QB rating.
Offensive Play Calling Improves in Second Half
The offensive play calling was questionable, especially in the first half, with multiple screens and dump-offs that resulted in minimal yards. Fortunately, this improved in the second half, and the Bills put up 41 points, with 497 yards. The offense opened it up in the second half and was able to get the running game going a little, but Allen was finding receivers downfield and put the Ravens defense on its heels. On the flip side, the defense made some head-scratching calls as well, such as blitzing Cole Bishop from the deep safety position.
Ed Oliver’s Game-Changing Performance
Ed Oliver was outstanding in this game, including making what might be the play of the game when he stripped Ravens' running back Derrick Henry, which gave the Bills a short field. He also came up with an early sack that forced the Ravens to kick a field goal. Oliver recorded six total tackles, a sack, forced fumble, and three tackles for a loss.
Keon Coleman Silences Doubters with Clutch Plays
To all those who doubted Keon Coleman this summer, this is the year that Coleman proves you all wrong. Coleman was massive in the fourth quarter with multiple clutch catches. He finished with eight receptions, 112 yards, and a touchdown. This Bills offense will level up with Coleman playing at this level.
Josh Allen’s MVP Form Sparks Fourth-Quarter Comeback
Josh Allen had an MVP performance, proving once again why he was named the league's MVP and began his 2025 season as the front-runner. Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdown passes. He added another 35 yards on the ground and another two touchdowns. With the Bills down 15 late in the fourth quarter, Allen rose to the occasion, and the Ravens didn't have an answer.
