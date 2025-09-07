Bills' veteran WR surprisingly one of six not dressed for Sunday Night Football
Tre'Davious White's return to the Buffalo Bills' lineup will have to wait at least one more week.
The veteran cornerback, who re-signed with the Bills after one season away, is one of Buffalo's six gameday inactives for the Sunday Night Football season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Dealing with what's listed as a groin injury, White did not practice this past week and carried a doubtful designation into Sunday.
In a surprising development, veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel joined White amongst the inactives. He missed time during training camp with a hamstring problem, but he was not on the Week 1 injury report, which suggests he's a healthy scratch.
While Samuel is down, wide receivers Elijah Moore and Tyrell Shavers, both new additions to the roster this season, are up.
With White holding the starting CB2 spot on the depth chart, his absence means sixth-round rookie Dorian Strong and/or UB product Ja'Marcus Ingram will have to pick up those reps.
Third-round rookie defensive end Landon Jackson, fifth-round rookie safety Jordan Hancock and seventh-round offensive tackle Chase Lundt will have to wait for their NFL debut as all three did not dress.
Interior offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is the team's sixth inactive. The 2024 fifth-round draft pick spent all of training camp on the PUP list.
Both practice squad call-ups are active. Matt Prater will handle kicking duties, and Kendrick Green will provide depth on the offensive line's interior.
As expected, the Ravens are without fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Isaiah Likely.
Bills' Week 1 Inactives
CB Tre'Davious White
S Jordan Hancock
OL Sedrick van Pran-Granger
WR Curtis Samuel
OL Chase Lundt
DE Landon Jackson
Ravens' Week 1 Inactives
FB Patrick Ricard
TE Isaiah Likely
FS Reuben Lowry III
RB Keaton Mitchell
T Carson Vinson
OLB David Ojabo
