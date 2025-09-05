Bills' injury report not all good with Ravens visiting for Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills have gotten healthy at the wide receiver position, but their final Week 1 injury report highlights trouble in two other areas.
While four of the six players listed were full participants at Friday's practice in Orchard Park, primary kicker Tyler Bass and starting cornerback Tre'Davious White were unavailable once again.
In fact, Bass will be unavailable for a while, having landed on Injured Reserve following practice. That designation requires the kicker to sit out at least four weeks. Meanwhile, White, who has been battling a groin injury, is listed as doubtful to play when the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the Sunday Night Football schedule on September 7.
Bass has been dealing with pelvic soreness since late July. As it's officially listed as a left hip/groin issue, head coach Sean McDermott noted that it has become more of a problem again recently.
"I don't know if it's a setback as much as it is experiencing some soreness in terms of what he's been dealing with. It's kind of a continuation," said McDermtt on Friday.
Fortunately, the Bills had some foresight and signed veteran kicker Matt Prater to the practice squad earlier this week.
As for the starting CB2 spot opposite Christian Benford, who has no injury status heading into the game, the Bills may have to turn to sixth-round rookie Dorian Strong or UB product Ja'Marcus Ingram on Sunday night. White, who has been nursing this lower-body injury for two weeks, apparently hasn't progressed enough in recent days.
Wide receivers Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are good to go for the lid-lifter at Highmark Stadium after injury scares. Coleman has had groin soreness on and off throughout the summer while Shakir sprained his right ankle in practice on August 1. Moore was back on Friday after missing Thursday's practice for personal reasons.
Bills' Week 1 Injury Report (vs. Ravens)
FRIDAY
K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — DNP (to IR)
(Game: OUT)
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
WR Elijah Moore (personal) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP
(Game: DOUBTFUL)
THURSDAY
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Full
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Limited
WR Elijah Moore (personal) — DNP
K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — DNP
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP
DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) — DNP (to IR)
WEDNESDAY
WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) — Full
K Tyler Bass (left hip/groin) — Limited
CB Christian Benford (groin) — Limited
WR Keon Coleman (groin) — Limited
CB Tre'Davious White (groin) — DNP
DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) — DNP (likely headed to IR)
