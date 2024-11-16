Sean McDermott fully confident in Bills' Spencer Brown backup plan
Spencer Brown is undisputedly the Buffalo Bills' franchise right tackle.
Earlier this year, the Bills locked up their former third-round draft pick with a contract extension that runs through 2028. Due to a low ankle sprain, however, Buffalo could be without Brown for the November 17 home game against the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
With Brown limited at Friday's practice, and officially questionable to play Sunday, the Bills may have to turn to undrafted backup Ryan Van Demark to protect Josh Allen in the featured Week 11 matchup.
The good news is that Van Demark has been tested before, albeit for a short sample, and has progressed in the Bills' system for 2+ seasons. After 12 appearances in 2023, Van Demark has been active for seven games already this season.
"We have full confidence in Vandy," said head coach Sean McDermott on Friday in Orchard Park.
The 26-year-old Van Demark has totaled only 74 career offensive snaps, but has held up in his two stints as injury relief.
"Went in last week as you saw and did a great job for us," said McDermott.
As Brown was forced out by the injured ankle, Van Demark logged nine snaps at right tackle during the 30-20 road win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The New Jersey-born UConn product experienced his first real taste of action during last year's regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. With left tackle Dion Dawkins temporarily sidelined due to a hand issue, Van Demark protected Josh Allen's blindside for the entirety of the game-winning touchdown drive that broke a 14-14 fourth-quarter tie in the AFC East winner-take-all affair.
"He just works extremely hard every day, every week. Very consistent player," said McDermott.
