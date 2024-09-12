Bills' wide receiver gives update on injured Josh Allen's throwing ability
It's his first season with the Buffalo Bills, but wide receiver Curtis Samuel knows full well what quarterback Josh Allen can do.
By the sound of Samuel's latest comments, the starting signal caller has already made a profound impression on the versatile pass-catcher.
"He's a leader. He's shown us each and every day that he's a competitor," said Samuel.
And according to Samuel, the left-hand injury that Allen suffered in the fourth quarter of the season opener has not hampered the strong-armed field general.
"Ain't nothing different. He's a tough guy. We know he's gonna get through it. He's out there throwing how he usually throws. Throwing them dimes," said Samuel after Tuesday's practice in Orchard Park.
Allen's right elbow landed on his left hand as he hit the ground after leaping into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown in the Bills' 34-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. A trainer heavily wrapped it on the sideline, but it didn't cause the quarterback to miss a single snap. Former San Diego Chargers team physician Dr. David Chao has said the injury is not cause for concern.
The quick turnaround required by a Thursday Night Football game won't help matters, but Samuel doesn't see it as a problem.
"It's a tough challenge just on our bodies, but we're pros. We prepare for moments like this, short week," said the 28-year-old Samuel.
It's worth noting that Samuel was dealing with a case of turf toe late in training camp, but has seemingly recovered from the injury.
"I feel good. I'm just taking it one day at a time," said Samuel.
With Allen and Samuel in full go mode, the Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins on September 12 for an 8:15 pm ET kickoff on Amazon Prime.
