Landon Jackson believes Bills' teammates will set him up for 'greatness'
The Buffalo Bills brought in six defenders during the 2025 NFL draft, including Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson.
Of all their picks, his selection might have been the easiest to predict. Not only does Jackson perfectly fit the mold they look for on the edge, but they were also showing great interest throughout the entire draft process. The only real surprise might have been that Jackson lasted until pick No. 72 in the third round.
Jackson was highly emotional once his name was called, and he's eager to prove the Bills landed a playmaker. He also believes the organization is set up to help him succeed.
While speaking with WIVB's Josh Reed, Jackson praised the veterans on the roster. He said he got a chance to meet Greg Rousseau and Joey Bosa, calling it a "pretty cool moment" while saying he's eager to learn from them. He also said he's looking forward to working against Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, which he said will "set me up for greatness throughout my career."
Jackson was one of three defensive linemen drafted out of the SEC, which was another topic he discussed with Reed. He joins South Carolina's T.J. Sanders and Kentucky's Deone Walker on the Buffalo defensive line and believes they can all help one another, especially since they're coming from similar situations.
