Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Week 18 expert pick roundup
The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets on Sunday in a historic game. Week 18 is the final regular-season game that will be played at the team's current home, Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo has called this venue home since the 1973 season. Many great memories have taken place in the stadium, although the Bills hope to finish out the final year with a title.
Before they can attack the postseason, they must close out this game. Without much on the line, there's a chance Josh Allen and other starters might not play the entire game. Let's see if that makes much of an impact on the expert pick roundup.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Bills
Mitch Goldich: Bills
Gilberto Manzano: Bills
Conor Orr: Bills
John Pluym: Bills
Matt Verderame: Jets
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 23-17
Tom Blair: Bills 24-14
Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 23-18
Gennaro Filice: Bills 16-10
Dan Parr: Bills 23-14
" Can Brady Cook and Co. make this one closer if the Bills rest Josh Allen and other key players ahead of the playoffs? Sure, maybe. But there's one thing about this matchup that remains as true today as it was in September: When it comes to picking an actual winner, I can't bring myself to trust the Jets." - Blair
Bleacher Report
Brad Gagnon: Bills
Moe Moton: Bills
Gary Davenport: Jets
Ian Hanford: Bills
Kristopher Knox: Bills
Wes O'Donnell: Bills
Brent Sobleski: Bills
"The Jets have lost four straight games by 23-plus points and are coming off quite possibly the worst December in NFL history. And now there should be some stellar energy behind the Bills for their final game at their legendary stadium," Gagnon wrote.
"There's a risk Buffalo phones this one in because the division title is out of reach, but that might not matter considering the Jets appear to be out of gas."
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Bills
Jared Dubin: Bills
Ryan Wilson: Bills
John Breech: Jets
Tyler Sullivan: Jets
Dave Richard: Jets
Jamey Eisenberg: Jets
"The Bills are playing only for seeding, so it will be interesting to see how they handle this one. Do they sit Josh Allen? Does it matter? The Jets are so bad right now that it won't. They are lifeless. Bills take it -- no matter who plays." - Prisco
ESPN
Pamela Maldonado: Bills 24, Jets 9
Eric Moody: Bills 27, Jets 16
Seth Walder: Bills 26, Jets 16
"Stat to know: Bills QB Josh Allen has 14 rushing touchdowns this season. He is one away from tying the NFL single-season record for the most by a QB (Allen and Jalen Hurts both rushed for 15 touchdowns in 2023)." - ESPN Research
