Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets Week 18 expert pick roundup

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets on Sunday in a historic game. Week 18 is the final regular-season game that will be played at the team's current home, Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo has called this venue home since the 1973 season. Many great memories have taken place in the stadium, although the Bills hope to finish out the final year with a title.

Before they can attack the postseason, they must close out this game. Without much on the line, there's a chance Josh Allen and other starters might not play the entire game. Let's see if that makes much of an impact on the expert pick roundup.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the New York Jets. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clare Brennan: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Jets

Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 23-17

Tom Blair: Bills 24-14

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 23-18

Gennaro Filice: Bills 16-10

Dan Parr: Bills 23-14

" Can Brady Cook and Co. make this one closer if the Bills rest Josh Allen and other key players ahead of the playoffs? Sure, maybe. But there's one thing about this matchup that remains as true today as it was in September: When it comes to picking an actual winner, I can't bring myself to trust the Jets." - Blair

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid tries to prevent New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood from tackling him. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brad Gagnon: Bills

Moe Moton: Bills

Gary Davenport: Jets

Ian Hanford: Bills

Kristopher Knox: Bills

Wes O'Donnell: Bills

Brent Sobleski: Bills

"The Jets have lost four straight games by 23-plus points and are coming off quite possibly the worst December in NFL history. And now there should be some stellar energy behind the Bills for their final game at their legendary stadium," Gagnon wrote.

"There's a risk Buffalo phones this one in because the division title is out of reach, but that might not matter considering the Jets appear to be out of gas."

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Bills

John Breech: Jets

Tyler Sullivan: Jets

Dave Richard: Jets

Jamey Eisenberg: Jets

"The Bills are playing only for seeding, so it will be interesting to see how they handle this one. Do they sit Josh Allen? Does it matter? The Jets are so bad right now that it won't. They are lifeless. Bills take it -- no matter who plays." - Prisco

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor avoids the tackle by Buffalo Bills defensive end Javon Solomon. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Pamela Maldonado: Bills 24, Jets 9

Eric Moody: Bills 27, Jets 16

Seth Walder: Bills 26, Jets 16

"Stat to know: Bills QB Josh Allen has 14 rushing touchdowns this season. He is one away from tying the NFL single-season record for the most by a QB (Allen and Jalen Hurts both rushed for 15 touchdowns in 2023)." - ESPN Research

