3 Buffalo Bills who should be moved at the NFL trade deadline
After two embarrassing losses, the Buffalo Bills are entering their Week 7 bye.
They’re ready to introduce two new defenders with Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi set to return from six-game suspensions. There are also multiple players close to returning from injury.
Those additions will help but the Bills are going to need to make more personnel changes during the bye as well while looking for a spark. That could lead to them deciding to shed some salary and add future draft capital ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. If that’s a route they decide to take, these three players could be on the trade block.
Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore had some great moments in the win over the New York Jets, but since then, he’s been a non-factor. He has four receptions for 64 yards and five rushing attempts for 25 yards on the season. He was also involved in one of the worst plays of the game Monday, when he bobbled a handoff on a late third-down attempt.
It’s clear at this point that Moore isn’t an ideal fit and the Bills could look to move on. They won’t save any money since his $2.5 million is guaranteed, but it could be in the best interest of the offense to get a different receiver on the field.
Ray Davis, RB
One player who hasn’t been involved as much as expected is running back Ray Davis. After posting 631 total yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, Davis has just 30 yards on the ground and 18 through the air in 2025. He’s averaging just 2.3 yards per rushing attempt and has two games without a single carry.
With running backs across the league suffering injuries, there are bound to be teams willing to give up a late pick for Davis, allowing him a fresh start. It would also open the door for Frank Gore Jr. to move to the active roster, which might give the offense a spark.
Dawson Knox, TE
This one might be the toughest sell for Buffalo since Dalton Kincaid just missed Week 6, but Dawson Knox is a player the Bills should consider moving. He would bring back decent draft compensation and it would free up more than $12 million in 2026.
Knox, who has the second-highest cap hit this season behind Josh Allen, has just 73 yards on seven receptions. The Bills should have enough confidence in rookie Jackson Hawes to make him TE2 in his place, with the only question being the TE3 spot. If they believe Keleki Latu could fill that role, it’s worth exploring a move.
